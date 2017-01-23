Brantford rapist flees Kingston correctional facility

A federal inmate convicted of the gunpoint rape and kidnapping of a 14-year-old Brantford girl has walked away from a Kingston correctional facility.

Kingston police say David Maracle, 51, left the Henry Trail Correctional Facility around 8 p.m. on January 22.

He is described as a First Nations male, 5’10”, 200 lbs, with short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing green or grey cargo pants, a white t-shirts and a dark jacket or sweater.

Police warn that Maracle has an extensive criminal history that includes the violent raping and choking of his common-law spouse in 1997, just one month before the attack on the young schoolgirl.

Police are asking anyone who sees someone that matches Maracle’s description to call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Henry Trail Community Correctional Centre houses offenders who have been released to the community on unescorted temporary absences, day parole, full parole, work release, statutory release, as well as those subject to long-term supervision orders.