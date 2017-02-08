Brantford police warn public about bank email scam

Brantford police are warning the public about a bank email scam that steals personal information from victims.

Police say the scam involves the victim receiving an unsolicited email that appears to be from a legitimate banking company.

The email will often ask the recipient to click on a link that will ultimately take them to a fake website.

The fake website will appear authentic because it will use the brand name and logo of a real bank.

The site asks for personal information such as credit card numbers, account numbers, passwords, date of birth, driver’s license number, and social insurance number.

Police have offered these tips to help you avoid falling victim to a phishing scam: