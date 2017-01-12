Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Brantford police make arrest in Peel Variety armed robbery

A 22-year-old Brantford man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

Police say a man armed with a weapon entered Peel Variety around 11:30 p.m. on January 9 and demanded money from the clerk.

The man was given cash as well as products from the store and fled the scene.

Shawn Farmer is facing numerous charges including robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property.

Farmer was arrested on Tuesday after police pulled him over while he was driven a stolen vehicle.


