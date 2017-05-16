Brantford police continue search for missing man

Police are continuing their search for a 36-year-old Brantford man who went missing last week.

Andrew Osborne was last seen on May 10 when he left his home to go for a walk in the area of Spring St. and Jarvis St. around 10:30 p.m.

He is described as five-foot-ten, weight 190 lbs with a medium build, brown beard and shaved head. Osborne was wearing black and grey checked pajama pants, black Metal Militia baseball hat, a black Sons of Anarchy hoodie, white K-Swiss running shoes, and carrying a Duck Commander black and grey backpack when he was last seen.

Members of the Brantford K9 units, and officers on our all-terrain vehicles have been searching a variety of areas including the trails in and around the Grand River. Brantford Fire has searched the river by boat and the Ontario Provincial Police has provided drones for aerial assistance.

Investigators say they have spoken to many of Osborne’s friends and encourage anyone who has any information to please contact Det. Trevor Branscombe at 519-756-7050 ext. 2261 or Det. Jason Davis at 519-756-7050 ext. 2273.