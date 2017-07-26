2016 Business Excellence Awards
Brantford man faces additional child luring charge

A 29-year-old Brantford man who is already facing criminal charges is now facing an additional charge of luring a child.

Spencer Mathew Stockdale was arrested following an investigation by Brantford’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Stockdale was first charged on June 30 after police executed a search warrant at his home and seized several electronic devices.

He was charged with two counts of luring a child and later released on bail with strict conditions.

Police laid an additional charge against Stockdale on Tuesday after investigators examined the electronic devices that had been seized. They discovered a sexually explicit conversation between the 29 year old and a 17-year-old girl, where Stockdale had offered the girl money for sexual services via text message back in May.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on September 5.


