Brantford man charged with manslaughter for selling cocaine and fentanyl

A Brantford man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly trafficking cocaine and fentanyl.

Police were called to an address on Nelson St. shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday to assist ambulance with a suspected overdose. The user, a 46-year-old man from Brantford, was transported to hospital where he later died.

Investigators identified a suspect who reportedly sold the user powdered fentanyl and powdered cocaine.

Police found and arrested the suspect in a Murray St. parking lot just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Andrew Earl Allison, 34, of Brantford, had powered fentanyl on him among other illegal drugs at the time of the arrest.

He is facing several charges including manslaughter, trafficking powdered cocaine, and trafficking powdered fentanyl.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.


