Brantford man, 47, identified in sudden death incident

Brantford police have released the identity of a cyclist who died after suffering a serious head injury.

Michael John Campeau, 47, was found lying on the ground on Terrace Hill St. between Main St. and West St. early Monday morning.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police believe Campeau was riding his white mountain bike on the sidewalk and fell off receiving a fatal head injury. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Neighbours in the area with any information or who may have a home video security system are asked to contact Brantford police.