Vehicles doused with gasoline, Brantford man charged

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: brantford, gasolie, jaydon marks, mischief, police

brantford_police-1024x576

A 21-year-old Brantford man has been charged with mischief after three vehicles were doused with gasoline.

Two separate calls were made to 911 Tuesday morning. The first caller at 3:25 a.m. claimed that a man walking down Huron St. was swearing loudly while carrying a crowbar and a gas container. The caller said the man had struck a car window and was hitting fences.

The second caller reported seeing a man on Superior St. pouring liquid on parked vehicles and throwing an object at a house window which caused it to smash.

Police located Jaydon Joseph Marks and charged him with mischief. Police say he was uncooperative and struggled during the arrest.

Marks has been charged with five counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of common nuisance.


