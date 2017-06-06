Brantford inmate escaped while another prisoner assaulted police

The search continues for a 33-year-old man who escaped police custody in Brantford on Monday.

Police say several inmates were being escorted from the Brantford Jail into a prisoner vehicle around 9:40 a.m. when one of the inmates became violent towards the officers and tried to escape custody.

Two special constables were able to gain control of the inmate but during the confrontation another prisoner, David Goyit, managed to escape custody while he was in shackles.

Goyit was last seen wearing a blue sweater with green on the inside of the hood, grey pants and dark shoes with white soles. He’s about five-foot-seven, weighing 162 lbs, and has a brown mohawk style haircut.

Police say Goyit is still at large and although his original offences had no acts of violence, members of the public should not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately.

The inmate who is accused of assaulting the officers, a 31-year-old Oshweken man, remains in custody and will likely face additional charges including attempting to escape lawful custody, and assault.