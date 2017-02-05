Brantford industrial fire won’t quit after 24 hours

Fire crews continue to control hot spots at an industrial fire in Brantford.

Titanium debris was still engulfed in flames after 24 hours of the fire being reported. On Saturday local fire fighters were overhauling the fire. In the second day of the fire, crews were dumping truck loads of sand to extinguish those flames.

Employees discovered the fire around 3 p.m. on Friday at Label Mississauga Metals & Alloys, near Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Henry Street. The fire was so large that smoke could be seen from Highway 403.

The four-alarm blaze has required the action of Brantford’s entire fleet and crews to continue monitoring the site and surrounding area.