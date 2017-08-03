2016 Business Excellence Awards
Brampton meat company fined $55,000 after worker suffers injury

A Concord meat packaging company has been convicted and fined $55,000 after a young worker was injured using a forklift.

The worker was operating the industrial vehicle when he collided with material being moved by a co-worker, suffering a broken ankle in the process.

Following the trial, the company was found guilty of failing as an employer to ensure that the measures and procedures prescribed by Ontario’s Industrial Establishments Regulation (Regulation 851) were carried out.

As per the news release, “these included failing to ensure the floor or other surface used by any worker was not slippery and kept free of obstructions, hazards and accumulations; failing to ensure barriers, warning signs or other safeguards for the protection of all workers were used where vehicle or pedestrian traffic may endanger the safety of any worker; and failing to ensure that material, articles or things being lifted, carried or moved were handled in such a way that workers were not endangered.”

The company was found guilty of four counts on June 13, and fined in court today.


