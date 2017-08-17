Brampton man sentenced 20 years for drug trafficking

A Brampton man is facing 20 years behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking operation.

Harinder Dhaliwal was charged with conspiracy for smuggling $130 million worth of drugs between the U.S and Canada.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors say the operation involving Dhaliwal and at least six others sent cocaine from the United States into Canada and marijuana and ecstasy from Canada to the United States between 2006 and 2011. The drugs were hidden in secret compartments in the floors of tractor-trailers.

Dhaliwal was sentenced on Wednesday in a Buffalo federal court. He’ll be serving time in a U.S jail.

The others involved have also been convicted.