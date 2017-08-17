2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Brampton man sentenced 20 years for drug trafficking

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: 20 years, behind bars, Brampton man, Buffalo federal court, canada, cocaine, drugs, ecstasy, Harinder Dhaliwal, marijuana, smuggling, trafficking, u.s.

policetape

A Brampton man is facing 20 years behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking operation.

Harinder Dhaliwal was charged with conspiracy for smuggling $130 million worth of drugs between the U.S and Canada.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors say the operation involving Dhaliwal and at least six others sent cocaine from the United States into Canada and marijuana and ecstasy from Canada to the United States between 2006 and 2011. The drugs were hidden in secret compartments in the floors of tractor-trailers.

Dhaliwal was sentenced on Wednesday in a Buffalo federal court. He’ll be serving time in a U.S jail.

The others involved have also been convicted.


LATEST STORIES

Police still seeking information regarding Oakville sex assault

Brampton man sentenced 20 years for drug trafficking

Con-Cast Pipe Inc. fined $70,000 after worker suffers critical injuries

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php