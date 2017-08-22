Brampton man facing hate-motivated criminal offences

A Brampton man is facing hate-motivated criminal offences after a man standing in front of his driveway was attacked.

The incident happened on Sunday near Centre St. and Williams Parkway in Brampton.

Police allege Matthew Wight, 28, was driving when he stopped his car in front of the man and started uttering racial slurs. They also say he attacked the man for no reason.

The victim, a 31-year-old Brampton man, was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious facial injuries.

Wright has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and breach of recognizance.

Police say if convicted of a criminal offence and it is proven to be motivated by hate or bias, higher penalties may be imposed by the judge during sentencing.