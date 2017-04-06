Brampton Fire launches drone program to boost rescue efforts

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services is launching a new drone program that is the first of its kind in Ontario.

The service spent roughly $24,000 on three DJI Inspire 1 Pro drones that will be used to support several of its core operations, including firefighting, hazardous materials response and technical rescue.

The BFES says applying for the appropriate permits from Transport Canada was a two-year long process.

“Our Fire Department is leading the way in designing innovative approaches, like the drone program, to help keep our residents and first responders safe. This is another example of our city embarking on creative new technology solutions to better serve our residents,”‎ said Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey in a press release.

The service will have to follow several requirements mandated by Transport Canada including constantly maintaining direct line of sight on the drone during operation, restricting flight to 300 feet above ground level and maintaining flight operations at a minimum distance of 100 feet from non-emergency personnel.

The BFES plans to have the drones, along with trained operators, located at key fire stations across the city.

“It’s another way Brampton Fire is innovating and leading the way to better serve our city. Providing immediate access to real-time overhead footage, the drones will help our firefighters make better on-scene decisions about firefighting tactics and resource use,” said Fire Chief Michael Clark.