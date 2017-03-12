Brampton fatal crash

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
One person is dead and two others in hospital with serious injuries tonight after a two car crash in Brampton early this morning.
A horrible scene at the intersection of Goreway Drive and Countryside Drive just before 8am. One car burst into flames just after the crash, the driver of that car was still inside and pronounced dead at the scene.
Peel police say two others were taken to hospital and are still being treated.
Police are still working to determine what caused the crash and the name of the person who died has not been released. Roads in the area were closed for several hours during the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them.


