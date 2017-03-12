Brampton dentist facing charges

A dentist from the GTA is back to work after being charged with indecent exposure in Florida last month.

Dr. Ron Rohringer has returned to Brampton and he is seeing patients. Police in Florida have accused him of exposing and pleasuring himself in front of girls at a high school on two different occasions. The Palm Beach County sheriffs office says the incidents happened in February and they believe there could be other victims.

Dr. Rohringer, the 57 year old dentist reportedly works at Trinity Dental Care and Centennial Dental office in Brampton.

Police say the dentist is charged with three counts of indecent exposure and two counts of trespassing on school property. None of the allegations have been proven in court but police say they are monitoring him closely.