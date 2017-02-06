Brady leads New England Patriots to Super Bowl victory

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are the 2017 Super Bowl champions.

Brady led the Patriots to one of the greatest comeback wins in sports history.

New England scored the final 31 points of the game to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Brady was named game MVP after throwing for a record 466 passing yards. This was the first Super Bowl in NFL history to be decided in overtime.

Lady Gaga put on a stunning halftime show with flames, fireworks and acrobatics.