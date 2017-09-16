Boy’s ashes returned safe

As we first told you last night on the Evening News, a statue containing Vanessa Bonilla’s sons ashes was stolen from her yard. Yesterday, she pleaded for its safe return. Today her prayers have been answered.

It is a tragic story that has touched thousands. Bonilla says with media coverage and her Facebook posts, the community has had their eyes peeled for her angel statue that holds the ashes of her stillborn son. A man who lives in the area spotted the statue nearby on his way to work and immediately called his wife to keep it safe.

It was a moment Vanessa Bonilla will never forget.

The three foot tall angel statue had been standing in the front lawn of their home on Rosslyn Avenue north for the past 7 years until Wednesday night. Bonilla’s surveillance cameras captured the thief, circling on his bike before walking away with the angel.

It was two days of agony for a mother who had to go through the pain of losing her son twice, but today it was all smiles as someone who was following the story spotted the angel nearby.

The statue was found just up the street in this empty parking lot facing King Street east, it was left right near this side walk. Bonilla says it was in plain sight and whoever left it here, wanted it to be found.

The family worried that if the statue was eventually found, that it may be broken or damaged. It was left in perfect condition. Neighbours were happy to hear the good news this morning.

The family says they can’t risk having it on the front lawn anymore.

Bonilla says her two daughters really loved the angel statue and knew their baby brothers ashes were inside. She didn’t have the heart to tell them it was stolen, but now that its back, she says she will explain to them why it will be kept indoors.