Boys, 8 and 6, drive pickup truck to Tim Hortons

An 8-year-old boy and his 6-year-old brother have been returned to their parents after going on a Tim Hortons run in a pickup truck.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the boys took the truck from their home in Jarvis, Ont. and drove to get some breakfast.

The 8-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle in the drive-thru area, hopped the curb and drove into a field where they became stuck.

An employee went to check on the occupants and found the boys sitting in the vehicle.

Police say the children were not hurt and there was no damage to the pickup truck.

They were turned over to their parent by police at the scene.

No charges will be laid.