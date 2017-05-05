2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Boys, 8 and 6, drive pickup truck to Tim Hortons

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Jarviz, opp, police, tim hortons

TimHortons

An 8-year-old boy and his 6-year-old brother have been returned to their parents after going on a Tim Hortons run in a pickup truck.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the boys took the truck from their home in Jarvis, Ont. and drove to get some breakfast.

The 8-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle in the drive-thru area, hopped the curb and drove into a field where they became stuck.

An employee went to check on the occupants and found the boys sitting in the vehicle.

Police say the children were not hurt and there was no damage to the pickup truck.

They were turned over to their parent by police at the scene.

No charges will be laid.


LATEST STORIES

Exclusive // Gilbert

Exclusive // PACmen

Boys, 8 and 6, drive pickup truck to Tim Hortons

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php