Boy falls down Niagara Gorge

Niagara Parks Police say they don’t have any updates about a 10-year-old boy who fell down the Niagara Gorge yesterday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. yesterday.

Police say the young boy was visiting from out of country with his family. He was sitting on the gorge railing for his mother to take a photo, and he lost his balance falling 80 feet below to the bottom of the gorge.

They say the boy sustained a serious injury, and he was taken to the McMaster Children’s hospital by air ambulance.

Upon his arrival, he was deemed to be in serious but stable condition.