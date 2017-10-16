2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Boy falls down Niagara Gorge

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: air ambulance, boy falls, mcmaster university, niagara gorge

boy falls

Niagara Parks Police say they don’t have any updates about a 10-year-old boy who fell down the Niagara Gorge yesterday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. yesterday.

Police say the young boy was visiting from out of country with his family. He was sitting on the gorge railing for his mother to take a photo, and he lost his balance falling 80 feet below to the bottom of the gorge.

They say the boy sustained a serious injury, and he was taken to the McMaster Children’s hospital by air ambulance.

Upon his arrival, he was deemed to be in serious but stable condition.


LATEST STORIES

Choose Your Orlando Adventure

Boy falls down Niagara Gorge

Dance Party Monday

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php