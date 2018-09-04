;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Boy arrested over note threatening several Ontario schools

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: back to school, ontario, ontario provincial police, school threat

OPP_Police-1024x576

 

Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending following the discovery of a note allegedly containing threats against southwestern Ontario schools.

Police say a concerned citizen brought forward a complaint Monday afternoon.

OPP say the person found a note containing threats against several schools.

It mentioned schools in the Thames Valley District School Board, in the London area, and the Grand Erie District School Board, which covers Haldimand, Norfolk and Brant Counties.

Police say a boy was arrested late Monday afternoon.

They say there is no threat to public safety.



LATEST STORIES

Bill Cosby's Walk of Fame star vandalized

Boy arrested over note threatening several Ontario schools

Hamilton Police run School Bus Safety Campaign

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php