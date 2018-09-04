Boy arrested over note threatening several Ontario schools

Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending following the discovery of a note allegedly containing threats against southwestern Ontario schools.

Police say a concerned citizen brought forward a complaint Monday afternoon.

OPP say the person found a note containing threats against several schools.

It mentioned schools in the Thames Valley District School Board, in the London area, and the Grand Erie District School Board, which covers Haldimand, Norfolk and Brant Counties.

Police say a boy was arrested late Monday afternoon.

They say there is no threat to public safety.