Boy, 16, suffers head injury during assault in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police Service is asking for witnesses to come forward after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to the area of Powerview Ave. and Tunis St. shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The teen had suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital. Shortly after arriving, his injuries were upgraded and he was transported to a Toronto hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Detectives are hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen an altercation in the parking lot of the DSBN Academy on Louth Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening.