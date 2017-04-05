Boy, 14, calls 911 while hanging onto side of a moving train

(Stock image)

Niagara police are asking parents to talk to their children about rail safety after a Fort Erie boy was stuck hanging onto the side of a moving train.

Police were called to the CN tracks near Neff Rd. and Wilhelm Rd. in Port Colborne around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A 14-year-boy had called 911 when he became stranded on the side of a moving train. The boy told police he and a few friends were playing on the train while it was moving slowly when it began to pick up speed.

The train engineer saw the boy hanging onto the side and safely brought the train to a stop.

Niagara police and the CN Police Service are reminding residents that trespassing on railway property is not only dangerous, but illegal.