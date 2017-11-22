Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Boy, 13, charged with making threats towards Brantford school

Posted:       Last updated:
A 13-year-old boy from Brantford is facing charges after threats were made online towards a local school.

Brantford police were contacted just after 10 p.m. Monday after a concerned citizen saw a video posted online where a student made threats toward a local high school.

Community Patrol Officers launched an investigation and a 13-year-old boy was arrested early Tuesday morning.

He has been charged with uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

The Brantford police are reminding people that social media posts are taking very seriously and are not treated as juvenile pranks.


