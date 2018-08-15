Boy, 10, rescued after being trapped under car in Oakville

Emergency crews rescued a 10-year-old boy Tuesday evening after he became trapped under a vehicle in Oakville.

First responders were called to a home on Baronwood Dr. after a child riding a bicycle was run over by a vehicle and was pinned underneath it.

Police said the boy was riding northbound on the sidewalk and had turned up a driveway when a woman steered her car into the driveway.

Emergency crews arrived and freed the boy after a prolonged extrication process.

The boy suffered minor abrasions but didn’t appear to be seriously injured.