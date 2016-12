The 96th edition of the Boxing Day Run got underway in downtown Hamilton this afternoon. 870 people runners laced up for this year’s annual race, which is hosted by the Hamilton Harriers. That’s 100 more than last year! Some chose to run the ten mile, while others opted for the four mile run.

With a $3000 cash purse, the competition was fierce. Another $5000 was donated to the YMCA “Strong Kids” campaign, which provides places for kids to learn and play.