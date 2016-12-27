Boxing Day is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The post-Christmas frenzy can be a lot to handle. It takes patience, stamina and self control. But people brave enough to face the crowds can score some really great deals.

Line ups on Boxing Day at malls at and outlet malls are of control, but so are the deals. Everywhere you look it’s 20, 40, 50, 60, 70 and even 80% off.

But it’s not just today you can find great deals. Boxing Day deals are starting to stretch over the full week, although the stock will get lower and lower as the week goes on.