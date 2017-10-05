Botched burial

A family says they’ve been waiting a year and a half for their loved one to be buried properly, but the city says no mistakes were made.

“Up to the time we got to the cemetery, everything had gone beautifully, but when we got here I said something isn’t right about where his body is.” Beth Alvarez, daughter.

Kelvin Waywell was buried at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Copetown in February of last year. According to his widow Iva, he was supposed to be buried one spot to the left, she was going to be buried where he was, because that’s how they slept at night.

According to the superintendent of cemeteries with the city of Hamilton, the family is wrong.

“At the time they purchased it, they designated which grave they wanted to be interred in based on that designation that’s where the burial took place.” Steve Clark, city of Hamilton.

That’s not the family’s only issue with the burial, Iva requested that Kelvin’s feet point east, which they are, but because of that they’ve been told the headstone will have to go at his feet.

“I didn’t want that, my husband was a very good man, to insult him by having his headstone at his feet, I couldn’t see it.”

“Because of size constraints, we can’t put the monument at the foot of the grave, you would then have future issues with other burials, maintenance, and esthetics of the cemetary.” Steve Clark.

The city says it wants to work with the family and is proposing a flat stone marker at the head of the grave. The Waywell family is considering the offer.