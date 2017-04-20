Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Born in China

Born in China is the latest wildlife documentary from Disneynature (Monkey Kingdom). The film is narrated by John Krasinski and directed by Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan, who says the film “shows an authentic side of nature in China that global audiences haven’t seen before.”

Following the stories of three animal families, the film transports audiences to some of the world’s most extreme environments to witness wildly intimate moments in the lives of these animals, whose day-to-day endeavors are both captivating and comical. A doting panda bear mother guides her growing baby as she begins to explore and seek independence. A 2-year-old golden snub-nosed monkey, who feels displaced by his new baby sister, joins up with a group of free-spirited outcasts. And a mother snow leopard—an elusive animal rarely seen by human eyes—faces the very real drama of raising her two cubs in one of the harshest and most unforgiving environments on Earth.

“There’s tons of humor in the film,” Krasinski says. “Most of it comes from the animals themselves and the situations that they go through—like the baby panda trying to climb a tree and falling down and then falling down again, and then falling down again. There’s something that’s universal about those ideas of try and try again, and maybe not getting it right the first time.”

Born in China is rated G.


