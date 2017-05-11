Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Bon Cop Bad Cop 2

Video credit: Entertainment One

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 is a Canadian comedy film directed by Alain Desrochers and starring Patrick Huard, Colm Feore, Lucie Laurier, Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, and Erik Knudsen.

Eight years have passed since Martin Ward and David Bouchard met in a spectacular way on the Quebec/Ontario border. The two men have remained friends, but time takes its toll and they have not spoken in almost a year. In this second chapter, Ward and Bouchard must face an important car theft ring that turns out to be a lot more than they bargained for. Enemies will prove to be the ones we did not expect and Ward and Bouchard will discover that life goes on and lots of things change, while some just… remain the same.

The sequel to the 2006 hit Bon Cop Bad Cop, Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 sees Huard (who also wrote the film) and Feore reprise their leading roles as police officers David Bouchard and Martin Ward, respectively. The original film drew attention for its bilingual dialogue and humorous look at the English-French Canadian culture divide. Unlike its predecessor, Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 is said to be focused on Canadian-American relations.

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 is rated 14A.


