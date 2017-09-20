Watch CHCH Live
Bombardier workers plan to walk out

Category: Canada & The World, Ontario
Tags: boeing, bombardier, Bombardier’s aerospace plant, Jerry Dias, rally, toronto, Unifor national president, walking out

Production workers at Bombardier’s aerospace plant in Toronto plan on walking out today, according to the company’s union.

Unifor national president, Jerry Dias, says the rally is the result of disputes between the company and US-based aerospace giant Boeing.

He added in a statement that the rally is intended to give workers a voice during the ongoing disagreement.

Boeing has filed a trade complaint accusing Bombardier of selling its C-Series passenger jets to a US airline at an unfairly low price with help from government subsidies.

Dias met with Boeing officials last week in Washington asking them to drop the complaints and work with Bombardier on a resolution.


