Bomb threat cancels opening night at Stratford Festival

The Stratford Festival cancelled their opening night performance of ‘The Tempest’ after a bomb threat.

Around 7 Monday night, the police received a call from an unknown man that a bomb had been placed at the festival.

The festival premises were evacuated and secured while officers conducted searches for suspicious items or packages. Police have not yet indicated if anything has been found.

Tuesday’s performances including the opening of ‘The Music Man,’ are expected to proceed as planned. People going to the show can expect to see extra security.

The opening night will be rescheduled.