Body of woman found on Highway 401 in Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a woman has been found on Highway 401 near Warden Ave. in Toronto.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a 49-year-old woman from Scarborough was struck by a transport truck shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Schmidt said a female pedestrian was spotted on the highway prior to the collision.


The Coroner is assisting OPP in the investigation. Police say they do not believe foul play is involved.

Any witnesses who have not spoken with police are asked to contact the OPP.

All westbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Brimley Rd. with traffic being diverted into the collectors lanes. The highway is exected to reopen around 9 a.m.



