Body of Woman found in Creek Identified

A body found near a creek in Brampton has been identified.

Peel Regional Police say it was the body of a 28 year old Brampton woman, Kara Clark, who went missing a few days before. Her death is considered suspicious and the homicide and missing persons bureau are involved in the investigation, An autopsy was to be performed today to determine the cause of death.

Clark was found near a creek west of Castlemore road and Humber West Parkway yesterday. She was last seen Thursday July 18th leaving a residence in that same area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.