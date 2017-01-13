Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Stoney Lake

The Ontario Provincial Police have recovered the body of a 51-year-old man after his snowmobile broke through the ice on Stoney Lake.

Two snowmobile riders were crossing the ice near the Hell’s Gate area of the lake on January 11.

Police say one of the riders made it across but the other disappeared under the water.

The first rider, a 47-year-old man, called 9-1-1 and then entered the water in an unsuccessful attempt to save his friend.

A helicopter was called in to assist because emergency crews could not make it across the thinning ice.

The 47-year-old was rescued and sent to hospital for injuries related to cold water exposure.

Crews returned to the area on January 12 and recovered the body of 51-year-old Jerry Douglas Eadie.