Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Stoney Lake

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: ontario provincial police, snowmobile, Stoney Lake

OPP_Police

The Ontario Provincial Police have recovered the body of a 51-year-old man after his snowmobile broke through the ice on Stoney Lake.

Two snowmobile riders were crossing the ice near the Hell’s Gate area of the lake on January 11.

Police say one of the riders made it across but the other disappeared under the water.

The first rider, a 47-year-old man, called 9-1-1 and then entered the water in an unsuccessful attempt to save his friend.

A helicopter was called in to assist because emergency crews could not make it across the thinning ice.

The 47-year-old was rescued and sent to hospital for injuries related to cold water exposure.

Crews returned to the area on January 12 and recovered the body of 51-year-old Jerry Douglas Eadie.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php