Body found in vehicle near the QEW in Grimsby

A body was found in a crashed vehicle in a wooded area off the QEW, near Bartlett ave in Grimsby.

OPP say they don’t know how long the vehicle has been there and are calling it a “suspicious vehicle.”

“Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased party inside. That deceased party has not been identified we are still working on confirming gender.” Kerry Schmidt, OPP

A woman says her family was working in her back yard when her son noticed the vehicle and called police.

There are several homes that back onto the wooded area where the vehicle was found. Home owners say they didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

Several lanes and on ramps of the QEW Toronto bound near Bartlett were blocked for the investigation.

Schmidt says an autopsy will be done Friday and the area where the vehicle was found will be held by police until they can determine if this was a suspicious death.