;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Body found in vehicle near the QEW in Grimsby

Posted:
Category:
Tags: body, grimsby, qew


A body was found in a crashed vehicle in a wooded area off the QEW, near Bartlett ave in Grimsby.

OPP say they don’t know how long the vehicle has been there and are calling it a “suspicious vehicle.”

“Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased party inside. That deceased party has not been identified we are still working on confirming gender.” Kerry Schmidt, OPP

A woman says her family was working in her back yard when her son noticed the vehicle and called police.

 

There are several homes that back onto the wooded area where the vehicle was found. Home owners say they didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

Several lanes and on ramps of the QEW Toronto bound near Bartlett were blocked for the investigation.

Schmidt says an autopsy will be done Friday and the area where the vehicle was found will be held by police until they can determine if this was a suspicious death.



LATEST STORIES

Grant Litt appeals his conviction

Remembering the Queen of Soul

Doug Ford in Hamilton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php