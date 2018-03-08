Digitally Altered photos can be dangerous

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Local eating disorder therapists say they are encouraged about a private member’s bill aimed at fighting negative body image.
A Liberal MPP wants any digital alteration of models in commercial pictures or video to carry a disclaimer.

Karen Trollope and Sonia Seguin often use digitally altered photos in workshops for people who are struggling with body image.

The mother-daughter team opened Body Brave on Main Street East in Hamilton six months ago, adding a link to the health care system with their family experience dealing with Sonia’s eight year struggle with an eating disorder.

She says photoshopped models can be particularly harmful to people susceptible to eating disorders.

Body Brave has been consulting with the mother-daughter team MPP Yvan Baker brought to his Queen’s Park news conference about requiring disclaimers on altered images.

They say eating disorders are 10 times more deadly than any other mental illness. One in ten affected people die, but recovery is possible, and disclaimers on altered images can help.

Baker says his bill would introduce positive body image reinforcement, and penalize dishonest ads with fines leading up to $75,000 for a third offence.



