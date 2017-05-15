Boats on the water

2016 Business Excellence Awards
As we approach the May long weekend many people will be out on the water, on their power or sail boats.

Storing these boats over the winter is no easy task, especially the larger boats, but the Harbour West Marina has a very unique facility, a massive 40 000 square foot indoor heated facility on Pier 15. For the past few weeks they have been moving out the 70 boats that were stored there for the winter, and Tim Bolen was there just in time to see one boat launch.


