Blue green algae closes Lake Niapenco in Binbrook

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: binbrook, Binbrook Conservation, blue-green algae, lake niapenco, public health


Beach goers looking to cool off at Lake Niapenco in the Binbrook Conservation area had to settle for splash pads after a toxic blue green algae bloom shut the lake down.

“This is the first time Binbrook has actually been closed due to blue green algae or has tested over the threshold so it is a rare occurrence.” Andrea Vanderwyk, public health inspector.

The algae tested positive for a toxin that could irritate skin and cause diarrhoea, gastrointestinal illness and vomiting if a significant amount is swallowed.

The city of Hamilton’s Public Health department will continue to test the lake daily for toxins and when they reach safe levels, the lake will be reopened.

Blue green algae is a naturally occurring organism but if you see any in a body of water you should still call the city to inform them at: 905-546-2189


