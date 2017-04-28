Bloodied man shows up at Stoney Creek gas station, police investigate

Hamilton police are trying to piece together details of what happened to a man who showed up at a gas station covered in blood.

A man, believed to be in his thirties, arrived at the Pioneer gas station on Upper Centennial Pkwy. shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the man had a significant amount of blood on his clothes and appeared to be seriously injured.

The victim was able get help from someone nearby who called 911. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives say they have not yet been able to speak with the victim to find out his identity and determine how he became injured.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to contact Detective Groombridge at 905-546-2919.

Police say they are not releasing any other information “in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.”