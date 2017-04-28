Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Bloodied man shows up at Stoney Creek gas station, police investigate

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: gas station, hamilton, mountain, pioneer, police, service, stoney creek

policelights2

Hamilton police are trying to piece together details of what happened to a man who showed up at a gas station covered in blood.

A man, believed to be in his thirties, arrived at the Pioneer gas station on Upper Centennial Pkwy. shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the man had a significant amount of blood on his clothes and appeared to be seriously injured.

The victim was able get help from someone nearby who called 911. He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives say they have not yet been able to speak with the victim to find out his identity and determine how he became injured.

Anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to contact Detective Groombridge at 905-546-2919.

Police say they are not releasing any other information “in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.”


LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for April 28th- April 30th

Rugs Network

CHCH Music Friday: Melissa Bel

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php