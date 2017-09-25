Watch CHCH Live
Bleeding man arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen jewellery

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
A 44-year-old man has been charged after allegedly trying to sell freshly stolen jewellery at a local pawn shop.

Hamilton police were called to C&D Jewelry store in Mountain Plaza shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday after the alarm was triggered.

Officers found the door had been smashed and several jewellery items were stolen. They also found blood at the scene that appeared to be from the suspect cutting themselves while breaking the glass.

A short time later, police received a call about a suspicious man with cuts to his hands trying to sell merchandise at a pawn shop near Upper Ottawa St. and Fennell Ave.

Police arrested and charged 44-year-old Garry Dunham with break and enter and possession over $5000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could assist police to contact Detective Constable Jeff Clushman at 905-546-8927.


