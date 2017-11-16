Based on the manga series of the same name, Blade of the Immortal is a Japanese samurai film directed by Takashi Miike. The film premiered at Cannes and stars Takuya Kimura, Hana Sugisaki, Sōta Fukushi, and Hayato Ichihara.

Manji, a highly skilled samurai, becomes cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Haunted by the brutal murder of his sister, Manji knows that only fighting evil will regain his soul. He promises to help a young girl named Rin avenge her parents, who were killed by a group of master swordsmen led by ruthless warrior Anotsu. The mission will change Manji in ways he could never imagine.

Miike believes that Kimura and his character Manji share a tight bond. “Takuya Kimura and Manji are like each other. Here I see something meant to be. They are born in entirely different times and spaces, but they breathe the same air, and as a result I think they’re linked. When you meet Takuya Kimura and Manji, you feel their strength. Without that strength, Takuya Kimura would never have become Japan’s greatest superstar, and Manji could never have lived as he does in a dark world that no one knows about. Because it was such an unusual story, I filmed it sensing the real Takuya Kimura.”

Blade of the Immortal is rated 18A.