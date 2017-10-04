Former student with fake gun arrested, lockdown lifted at Ancaster high school

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
A former student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a fake gun to an Ancaster high school.

Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. Wednesday after police were told a former student was on a school bus with a firearm.

Police say the student got off the bus at the high school.

Students who arrived before the lockdown was initiated, hid in classrooms while officers searched the inside of the school. Shortly after 9 a.m., Hamilton police confirmed on Twitter that everyone was safe.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old former student away from school property. Police say he was in possession of an “imitation firearm” at the time of his arrest and charges are still pending.

Parents waited anxiously at a nearby cemetery and outside the school as students were slowly released. A post on the school’s website says school has been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

The Hamilton Police Service has arranged for Victim Services to attend the school to speak with students and staff members.


