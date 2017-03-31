Binbrook scouts’ trailer stolen from volunteer’s driveway

A local scouts group is devastated after one of their trailers was stolen from a volunteer’s driveway in Binbrook.

“They knew who they were stealing from. That’s what makes it even sadder,” says Andrew Bienhaus, Volunteer Group Commissioner. “The kids can’t believe it.”

The trailer was parked in Bienhaus’ driveway beside another Scouts Canada trailer when it was stolen on Tuesday afternoon.

Bienhaus was home at the time and says having to replace the trailer is going to be a big expense for the group.

“It belonged to one of our volunteers who didn’t have insurance,” he said. The contents of the trailer was also uninsured because, according to Bienhaus, it is nearly impossible for them to get it.

The trailer was housing several items that could not fit inside the groups storage unit including a 40-foot-long wooden KubKar track.

“Our track, was a hand-made custom track, built to support everything from the 85 gram Beaver Buggies, right up to the 3 kg Ultimate Trucks,” says Bienhaus. “It was in pristine shape. It was built up with the assistance of a cabinet maker many years ago and has been preciously cared for ever since.”

There was also 25 cases of bathroom tissue that was going to be used in the group’s upcoming toilet paper fundraiser. “This year, it was destined to help pay for summer camps, and put towards our next grand adventures. With our recent challenge, we still want to make it to summer camps, but may have to re-task funds targeted for longer-term items,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help collect donations to replace the stolen items and trailer.

Bienhaus says the children can’t grasp why anyone would want to steal from them. “That’s a hard thing for a kid to understand. I fear it alters forever their perception of the world, sadly.”