Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Binbrook man chips tooth in rare pearl found in Clover Leaf canned oysters

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: chipped, clover leaf, oysters, pearl, rare, tooth

A Hamilton man put a new spin on wanting two front teeth for Christmas.

Chris McDonald opened a package of Clover Leaf smoked oysters on Saturday morning. When he took a bite he chomped down on something hard and chipped his tooth. When he went to see what the object was, he said he thought the little white object he pulled out was a piece of his tooth. But upon further investigation it was actually a pearl from an oyster.

McDonald said he sent a note to Clover Leaf and hopes for the company to cover the cost of fixing his chipped tooth. To date he has not received a response.

McDonald also said that he plans to take the pearl to a jeweler to make a gift for his girlfriend.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php