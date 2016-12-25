Binbrook man chips tooth in rare pearl found in Clover Leaf canned oysters

A Hamilton man put a new spin on wanting two front teeth for Christmas.

Chris McDonald opened a package of Clover Leaf smoked oysters on Saturday morning. When he took a bite he chomped down on something hard and chipped his tooth. When he went to see what the object was, he said he thought the little white object he pulled out was a piece of his tooth. But upon further investigation it was actually a pearl from an oyster.

McDonald said he sent a note to Clover Leaf and hopes for the company to cover the cost of fixing his chipped tooth. To date he has not received a response.

McDonald also said that he plans to take the pearl to a jeweler to make a gift for his girlfriend.