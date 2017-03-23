Binbrook and Ajax men wanted in Kijiji robberies

A 24-year-old Binbrook man is one of three people wanted in a Kijiji robbery investigation by Toronto police.

Police say two victims, aged 22 and 39, individually arranged to purchase a laptop from a seller on Kijiji on March 6.

The 22-year-old was told to go to a condo building in the Fort York Blvd. and Bathurst St. area. Shortly after 8 p.m., a man led the victim inside the building where he was pushed into a secluded area by another man and robbed at knife-point.

Less than two hours later, the 39-year-old victim arrived at a condo building in the Lake Shore Blvd. West and Mimico Avenue area. He was escorted into a nearby condo building where he was struck from behind by an armed man. Police say both suspects produced guns and robbed the victim inside a stairwell.

Tristan Cain, 24, of Ajax, has been identified by police as one of the suspects in both robberies. Police describe Cain as being six-feet to six-foot-two, weighing 170-200 lbs, with a medium build, brown eyes, short black hair and a black goatee.

He is wanted for several charges including robbery with an offensive weapon and forcible confinement.

Daniel Ofori, 24, of Binbrook, has been identified as the other suspect in the second incident. Police describe him as five-foot-nine, 160 lbs, with a thin build, short black curly hair, and is clean-shaven.

Ofori is wanted for robbery with a firearm, point firearm and assault cause bodily harm.

The third suspect has not been identified but police describe him as a black man, five-foot-nine, aged 20-30, with a medium build, short black hair, and is clean-shaven.

All three men are considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking anyone who sees the suspects to call 911 immediately and do not approach them.