Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Binbrook fire causes $150K in damage

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: binbrook, hamilton fire, Kirk Road, storage shed

binbrook fire2

Photo: Andrew Collins

Hamilton Fire responded to a storage building fire late Saturday night near Highway 56 in Binbrook.

Fire crews were called just after 10 p.m. for a large fire that broke out at 2574 Kirk Road. When they arrived, flames were shooting into the sky, coming from a large workshop on the property. Part of the building had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.

Eleven fire trucks including four tanker trucks were needed to fight the fire. There were up to 35 fire fighters on scene. It took them several hours to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Fire said they believe the fire was caused by a space heater in the basement of the building.

No one was hurt. Damage is estimated to be about $150,000.

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php