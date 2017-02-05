Binbrook fire causes $150K in damage

Photo: Andrew Collins

Hamilton Fire responded to a storage building fire late Saturday night near Highway 56 in Binbrook.

Fire crews were called just after 10 p.m. for a large fire that broke out at 2574 Kirk Road. When they arrived, flames were shooting into the sky, coming from a large workshop on the property. Part of the building had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.

Eleven fire trucks including four tanker trucks were needed to fight the fire. There were up to 35 fire fighters on scene. It took them several hours to put out the blaze.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Fire said they believe the fire was caused by a space heater in the basement of the building.

No one was hurt. Damage is estimated to be about $150,000.