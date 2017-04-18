Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Billy Talent to headline concert at Tim Hortons Field

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, tim hortons field

Billytalent
(Photo Courtesy Dustin Rabin)

Seven-time JUNO Award winning band Billy Talent is heading to Hamilton this summer.

The Mississauga band will headline a concert at Tim Hortons Field on June 3 and will be joined by Danko Jones, Teenage Head and Rules.

The performance will be one of the final Canadian dates of Billy Talent’s 2017 tour and will be the first concert by the West Side Studio.

“This will be the inaugural event hosted by the West Side Studio at Tim Hortons Field — a transformation from full stadium to an intimate 7,000-capacity west-stand venue with unparalleled sight lines and exceptional production values,” said the Tiger-Cats in a news release.

Tickets range in price from $35 to $99 plus applicable fees and charges, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 20.


LATEST STORIES

Niagara College to close Niagara Falls campus

Best Wishes for April 18th

Cold pressed juicing

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php