Billy Talent to headline concert at Tim Hortons Field

(Photo Courtesy Dustin Rabin)

Seven-time JUNO Award winning band Billy Talent is heading to Hamilton this summer.

The Mississauga band will headline a concert at Tim Hortons Field on June 3 and will be joined by Danko Jones, Teenage Head and Rules.

The performance will be one of the final Canadian dates of Billy Talent’s 2017 tour and will be the first concert by the West Side Studio.

“This will be the inaugural event hosted by the West Side Studio at Tim Hortons Field — a transformation from full stadium to an intimate 7,000-capacity west-stand venue with unparalleled sight lines and exceptional production values,” said the Tiger-Cats in a news release.

Tickets range in price from $35 to $99 plus applicable fees and charges, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 20.