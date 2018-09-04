;
Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame star vandalized

Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized.

Someone wrote the words “serial rapist” on the star.

Police say it happened sometime Monday night.

This isn’t the first time Cosby’s star has been vandalized.

A similar incident happened four years ago.

Earlier this year Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Toronto woman Andrea Constand in his home in 2004.

Many other women have also accused Cosby of sexual assault.

Cosby received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1977.

 



