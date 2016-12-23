Bikers on a mission

The Hamilton Dream Centre helps families in need get food and clothing year-round, and even toys at Christmas. The centre was started 15 years ago by Ace and Joy Clarke. Before their charity work, the couple were part of an outlaw biker gang called the “wild ones”.

During the 70’s, Ace and the wild ones were involved in turf wars with rival bike gangs.

“We had a few guys killed in accidents and shot up in gang wars in differences of opinions with other guys.”

Ace was even shot himself, while riding his motorcycle near Waterdown. 40 years ago, things changed for the couple.

“I just really felt a calling…felt the Lord speaking to me about getting things straightened out, sorted out.”

They quit the gang and started a church with a congregation of about 40 people. Ace and Joy bought a church 18 years ago, and four years after that they started the Hamilton Dream Centre right across the street. Every year the Dream Centre helps feed and clothe more than 8000 people.

“It’s not something we can do on our own, so we rely on donations, and people goodwill to help, have a number of companies come along side.”

Ace says the thrill of being in a bike gang, is trumped by the feeling he gets from handing out food and toys to people in need.